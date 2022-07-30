Madurai

Madras High Court disposes of plea seeking guidelines for constitution of special police teams 

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 30, 2022 21:45 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:45 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition that sought a direction to abolish special police teams functioning at present and frame guidelines for the constitution of such teams by fixing their responsibilities, duties and liabilities.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) observed that the constitution of the special teams was based on requirement at the relevant time. The court could not interfere in the administration of the system, the judges said and disposed of the petition filed by S. Muruga Ganesan of Madurai.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...