Madras High Court disposes of plea seeking guidelines for constitution of special police teams 

July 30, 2022 21:45 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition that sought a direction to abolish special police teams functioning at present and frame guidelines for the constitution of such teams by fixing their responsibilities, duties and liabilities.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) observed that the constitution of the special teams was based on requirement at the relevant time. The court could not interfere in the administration of the system, the judges said and disposed of the petition filed by S. Muruga Ganesan of Madurai.

