Madras High Court disposes of plea seeking compensation 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 16, 2022 22:43 IST

Considering that State Bank of India had paid compensation of ₹3.75 lakh to the family of a watchman who was murdered by masked men during an attempt to rob an ATM centre at Thanichayam in Madurai in 2013, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of the petition filed by the family seeking appropriate compensation.

Justice R. Vijayakumar disposed of the petition filed by S. Rajammal, wife of M. Selvam, the deceased watchman of the ATM centre. The petitioner said that Selvam was murdered by masked men who attempted to rob the SBI ATM centre at Thanichayam. The men were unable to break open the cash chest.

The petitioner, Rajammal, said that following the death of her husband, she was struggling financially and was unable to make ends meet. She had to take care of her children, she said. The security agency that had engaged her husband had paid her a compensation amount of ₹1.25 lakh.

