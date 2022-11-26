Madras High Court disposes of CBI’s plea

November 26, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking a direction to the trial court, First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, to add the charge against the accused police personnel in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice G. Ilangovan took note of the fact that the CBI had filed a supplementary final report before the trial court. The court observed that on the basis of the filing of the supplementary final report, the trial court might proceed in accordance with law by offering an opportunity to both sides and decide whether to add or alter the charges.