Madras High Court dismisses plea of murder case accused to transfer case from Thoouthukudi court

The accused in police officer’s murder want the case to be tried in Tirunelveli court

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a man from Thoothukudi district, accused of murdering a police officer, seeking transfer of the case to a Tirunelveli court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Murugavel, a mechanic from Eral, who was booked for the murder of Sub-Inspector of Police V. Balu and the attempt to murder Constable Pon Subbiah, due to previous enmity.

It was said that the accused fatally knocked down the SI and injured the Constable after the police seized his cargo autorickshaw for creating a ruckus in the bazaar. Thoothukudi police filed a chargesheet and it was taken on file and committed to the Thoothukudi Additional District Court II. The trial in the case is pending. The petitioner said a false case was registered against him.

He said the complainant was a police man and the deceased a police officer and the case was investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Stating that he might not get a fair trial as the injured and the deceased were police personnel, he sought the transfer of the case.

Justice V. Sivagnanam took note of the fact that there were several criminal cases pending against the petitioner before the Judicial Magistrate Court, Srivaikundam. The State submitted that the petitioner was a notorious criminal involved in many cases.

The judge observed that the transfer should not readily be granted for any fancied notion of a litigant. The trial was conducted by the court and the police were only producing the witnesses. Ultimately, the court had to take into account the evidence and arrive at the right and just conclusion, the judge said.

Where the ground for transfer was not substantiated, the case could not be transferred, the judge observed.