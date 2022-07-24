Madras High Court dismisses plea challenging the order that rejected request seeking sanction to prosecute government officials

July 24, 2022 20:28 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a man who challenged an order passed by the Secretary to the Highways and Minor Ports Department rejecting his request seeking sanction to prosecute two officials of the department.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2012 by A. Rasalraj of Kanniyakumari district. He said his father-in-law was the managing trustee of a temple in the district. Some parties filed a petition before the High Court seeking a direction to remove the temple in 2007 as it was an encroachment on the land belonging to the Highways. According to the petitioner, the Highways officials and Police officials had demolished the temple with a malafide intention.

The petitioner alleged that when he questioned this, he was assaulted by the authorities. He had lodged a complaint in this regard. The police authorities closed it as a mistake of fact and the subsequent private complaint before the Judicial Magistrate was also disposed of.

He said he sent a representation to the Highways department seeking grant of sanction for prosecuting two officials of the Highways department. The Secretary to the Department had rejected the request. Challenging the same, the petition was filed.

The State submitted that the petitioner’s father-in-law had encroached more than five cents of the land on which he had constructed the temple. A petition was filed before the court in 2007 seeking removal of the encroachment. The court allowed the petition.

Pursuant to the court order, a notice was issued for the removal of encroachment. But, it was not removed. Therefore, the authorities had inspected the spot to remove it and the procedure was being videographed.

During the inspection, one Senthilkumar who was driving a car attempted to murder a the Highways department official by trying to run over him. Three officials were injured in the incident. The authorities lodged a complaint against the petitioner, his father-in-law, Senthilkumar and another person.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that the videograph taken at the time of the removal of the encroachment was widely circulated in the media. It clearly showed there was an attempt to murder the officials.

It is clear the petitioner and his family members prevented the government officials from performing their duty and tried to commit murder. They were facing trial for the offence. The prayer for sanction was highly vexatious and not in public interest, the judge said