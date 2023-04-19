HamberMenu
Madras High Court dismisses petitions on the conduct of Chithirai festival in Madurai

The court observed that it cannot issue any such direction regarding the conduct of the festival which was within the domain of the temples.

April 19, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chithirai Festival in Madurai. Representational image. File

Chithirai Festival in Madurai. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed two separate petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed and basic facilities provided to the public during the upcoming Chithirai festival in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri dismissed separate petitions filed by K.K. Ramesh and G.D. Manikandan of Madurai.

The court observed that it cannot issue any such direction regarding the conduct of the festival which was within the domain of the temples.

While K.K. Ramesh sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed, G.D. Manikandan sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that basic facilities are provided to the public during Chithirai festival and to conduct it in a grand manner.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / religious festival or holiday / festivals

