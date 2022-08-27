Madras High Court directs TNEB to pay compensation 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 27, 2022 21:19 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the TNEB to pay a consolidated compensation of ₹24.66 lakh to the family members of the deceased father and son. Both had died due to electrocution while trying to save a family member.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Manimuthu Pattan and his mother Krishnaveni of Kalakadu in Tirunelveli district. The petitioner Manimuthu said that while he had been to the agricultural field, he touched the fence and was electrocuted.

When he cried for help, his father Essaki Konnar and younger brother Essaki Muthu rushed to help him. They pulled him from the fence. Though Manimuthu was saved, his father and brother were electrocuted and they died.

According to the petitioner, a live wire had snapped and fallen on the fence. Unknowingly he had touched the fence and got electrocuted. This in turn had resulted in the death of his father and brother. Therefore, the authority should pay compensation for negligence, he said. The authorities said the electric lines were maintained properly and the live wire had snapped due to heavy rain.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that it was clear that the electrocution happened only due to improper maintenance and negligence on the part of the authorities. The authorities are liable to pay compensation, the judge said and disposed of the petition.

