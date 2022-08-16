Madras High Court directs Tangedco to pay compensation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco, Madurai, to pay compensation of ₹10.71 lakh to the family of a man from Madurai who died after an electric pole fell on him in 2010.

Justice R. Vijayakumar directed Tangedco to pay compensation to the petitioner, V. Chellam, wife of the deceased. In 2010, while the man was riding a motorbike, an electric pole fell on him and he sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a government hospital and later admitted to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The petitioner blamed Tangedco for not properly maintaining the electric pole and .cables

She said due to the negligence of the authorities, the electric pole fell on the moving vehicle. She said she had spent at least ₹2 lakh towards the medical expenses and sought an appropriate compensation from the authorities.

The judge observed that the electric pole had not been maintained properly. It was clear that the accident had happened only due to negligence on the part of the authorities. Therefore, they were liable to pay compensation.

The court directed Tangedco to pay compensation of ₹10.71 lakh with 6% interest per annum from 2010 till the date of actual payment.