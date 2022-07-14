Madras High Court directs State to pay compensation to medical course aspirant from Thanjvaur district

He could not register his name on the portal due to online glitches

Considering that a medical course aspirant missed out on a seat only due to online glitches while registering on the portal, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the candidate.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that digitisation was the road ahead. It should lead to empowerment and not deprivation. The ground reality was that there was a digital divide in society. The judge said if on account of the digital divide, a student was deprived of an entitlement, the State was obliged to compensate him. The court directed the authorities to ensure that the selection process was conducted and finalised without recurrence of such incidents.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Lal Bhagadhur Sastri of Narikudi in Thanjavur district, who was not selected in the first round of counselling, but was kept in the wait list.

At about 7.30 p.m. on April 7, he had received an SMS from the Selection Committee asking him to register before 10 p.m.. He tried to register his name on the portal, but due to poor internet connectivity he could not do that.

Even if the connectivity was good, the One Time Password (OTP) was not generated from the portal in time. The OTP was obtained only at 10.31 p.m. through SMS. When he entered the password, the server was busy and buffering. All his efforts went in vain.

The State submitted that the counselling process for the academic year had already been completed

The court observed that for the marks obtained by him, the candidate was entitled to get admission to the medical course under management quota. He failed to get a seat only because of the online glitches.

Had the authorities adopted a dual mode of counselling, i.e. physical and online, the situation could have been avoided. Had the respondents given the petitioner reasonable time to register himself on the portal, then probably, he could have made it, the judge said.