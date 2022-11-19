Madras High Court directs police officer to pay cost to petitioner

November 19, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed cost of ₹25,000 on a police officer from Tirunelveli district for failing to comply with an order of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his contempt and the review petition heard by the High Court, Adaikalam of Palayamkottai challenged the order of a Judicial Magistrate dismissing his plea for custody of his vehicle alleged to have been used for illegal sand mining. The petitioner pointed out that earlier he had filed a petition before the HC seeking custody of the vehicle that was seized by the authorities. The HC had ordered the release of the vehicle after imposing certain conditions. The conditions were complied with. However, the vehicle was not returned.

It was said that the vehicle was handed over to the jurisdictional court. The petitioner was acquitted in the case as the charges against him were not proved. However, since a contempt and review petition was pending before the HC, the Sessions Judge said the orders on the vehicle would be passed subject to the result of the proceedings.

Trending

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that it was very shocking that despite the order of the court for returning the vehicle seized in 2014, the petitioner was still not able to get it. The court ordered its immediate release.

The court observed that the then Inspector of Police Sabapathi was duty-bound to comply with the court orders and directed him to pay a cost of ₹25,000 to the petitioner. He was also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 for civil contempt to be paid to the Chief Justice Relief Fund. The court directed the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for taking necessary action against the then Judicial Magistrate.