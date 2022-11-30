Madras High Court directs DSP to probe sexual assault complaint from all angles

November 30, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account the seriousness of the allegation of sexual assault made by a woman against unknown persons, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police to investigate the case from all angles and file a final report in three months.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh passed the direction while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by the sister of the woman who had sought a direction to the authorities to produce the woman before the court. The woman was produced before the court and sent with her sister as per her wish.

According to the petitioner, the detenue was raped by unknown persons on October 5. The woman approached various police stations in Dindigul district to prefer a complaint. However, not satisfied with the attitude of the police, she approached the Madurai Collector. She was directed to approach the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Madurai.

In a status report, the Superintendent of Police, Madurai, submitted that the woman initially preferred an oral complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted by unknown persons and robbed of her gold chain. On October 22, she submitted a written complaint to the DIG. Immediately, the complaint was forwarded to the Oomachikulam Inspector.

It is submitted that on October 26, the Inspector called the woman for an enquiry. A CSR was issued in Chathirapatti police station in Dindigul district and an enquiry was initiated.

Since the woman could not provide phone numbers of her family members and she apprehended threat to her life, assistance of One Stop Centre was sought and as directed by it the woman was admitted to a home on October 27.

Following the intervention of the IG (South Zone), an FIR was registered at Chathirapatti police station on October 29. The investigation was first handed over to the Inspector, Oomachikulam All Women Police Station, and then to the Peraiyur DSP.

It was submitted that the delay in the registration of FIR was being enquired by the ADSP, Crime Against Women and Children, and departmental action would be taken against the erring police officers, once the enquiry report was received.