Madras High Court directs bank to form panel to decide on request for restructuring loan

The petitioner has taken a loan from IOB’s Dindigul branch

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
September 12, 2022 23:23 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Indian Overseas Bank, Regional Office, Madurai, to form a committee as per the guidelines to decide on the request made by an entrepreneur seeking restructuring of a loan in accordance with guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the framework policy related to small enterprises.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2019 by J.M.A. Salman, chairman of Gherkins Agro Exports, Vedasandur in Dindigul district. The company incorporated in 2004 was engaged in contract farming of hybrid cucumbers called gherkins.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the petitioner had taken a loan from the bank and submitted the application for restructuring it. The Dindigul branch of the bank informed the petitioner that it was not eligible for such restructuring.

The judge observed that it was beyond dispute that when a request of this nature was placed before the bank, it had to be considered by a properly constituted committee. In this case, such a committee did not appear to have taken a decision. Therefore, the proceedings of the Dindigul branch of the bank were quashed.

The matter was referred to the bank’s Regional Office in Madurai and the authorities should form an appropriate committee as per the existing guidelines and take a decision on the petitioner’s request on merits and in accordance with law, the judge said.

