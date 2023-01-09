Madras High Court confirms life term for two brothers 

January 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed on two brothers from Virudhunagar district who were convicted of murdering a relative in 2011 following a dispute over sharing water from a common well for irrigation.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred in 2019 by P. Muniasamy and P. Kanagaraj against the sentence of life imprisonment imposed by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, in the same year.

The case of the prosecution was that following a quarrel over sharing water from the common well, the appellants attacked Ayyasamy, father-in-law of their neighbour and a relative, with a knife. The wife and daughter of Ayyasamy were also attacked. All the three were rushed to hospital, where Ayyasamy was declared brought dead and the other two were treated.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan observed that when eyewitnesses also happened to be injured witnesses, their evidence could not be disbelieved unless it was tainted with falsehood.