Madras High Court confirms life term for two brothers for sexual assault on girl

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court on two brothers from Thanjavur district for sexually assaulting a girl.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the duo who challenged the judgment of the Thanjavur Mahila Court. The case of the prosecution is that the two accused, along with four of their friends, sexually assaulted the girl in 2018. The girl she was talking to a male friend after tuition classes and the accused threatened her friend to leave the place and sexually assaulted her.

The trial court in 2019 sentenced the two brothers to life imprisonment and acquitted their friends.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and J. Anand Venkatesh took note of the fact that the girl and her friend turned hostile. The trial court convicted the appellants based on DNA report/scientific evidence. “This is a textbook case, which demonstrates the sorry state of affairs in cases involving child molestation and how even the victim girl and the family members are forced to go against the prosecution case and become hostile witnesses, fearing consequences both from society and powerful accused persons”, the judges observed.

They said the trial court did not express helplessness when the witnesses turned hostile. It rightly laid its hands on the scientific evidence. If really this incident had not taken place, there was absolutely no reason for the victim’s side to file a complaint and for doctors to examine the girl and the accused, take samples and give a report. The scientific evidence had come to the aid of the trial court in ensuring that the accused persons were not allowed to go scot-free, they added.

The legislature was aware of the state of affairs prevailing in society and the hesitation shown to prosecute sexual offences involving minors and that was the reason why Section 29 of the POCSO Act was specifically brought in. This provision made it clear that a person who was prosecuted for committing an offence under Section 5 of the Act should be presumed to have committed the offence unless the accused was able to prove the contrary. In the present case, the presumption had been properly established by the prosecution through strong scientific evidence, the judges said and dismissed the appeal.