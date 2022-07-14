Madras High Court confirms life term for man for sexual assault on minor daughter

The appellant’s wife left him and their four children, including the 11-year-old victim

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed on a man from Tiruchi for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter. The Tiruchi Mahila Court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha was hearing the appeal preferred by the man, whose wife had left him and their four children. According to the prosecution, the man sexually assaulted his eldest child.

The neighbours complained to Child Line, following which he was arrested by the All Women Police. He was booked under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The trial court convicted him for the offence.

The Bench observed that this was a case of the fence eating the crop. The father was supposed to protect his child, especially when he was entrusted with the job of the mother too. But, he had breached moral ethics and acted like a beast.

The victim, being a child of just 11 years, was naturally oblivious of the act by her father till she complained of pain to her neighbours and friends, the court said.

The judges observed that there was not even a whisper of allegation from the side of the appellant that the child was tutored or a part of any conspiracy against her own father. The child’s mother did not live with her and she was deprived of the comfort of her mother during such a crucial and critical situation.

Ironically, she was the eldest of the four children and could not share anything with her younger siblings. It also appeared that the seriousness of the situation was realised by her only after the Child Protection officials came to investigate and found the truth, the judges said.

Observing that there was no merit in the appeal filed by the man, the court dismissed it and confirmed the trial court judgment.