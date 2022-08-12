Madras High Court confirms life sentence imposed on man for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in 2015

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 12, 2022 20:40 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Ramanathapuram district for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, his neighbour’s daughter, in 2015.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the man challenging the Ramanathapuram Mahila court judgement that imposed life sentence on him in 2019. He was convicted for the offences punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The case of the prosecution is that the father of the girl was in Chennai and the mother was taking care of the children, the girl and the girl’s younger brother, in their village in Ramanathapuram district. When the mother had gone out to fetch water from the water tanker, the man who is their neighbour, took the children to his house.

He sexually assaulted the girl and threatened her not to disclose it. Later, the girl complained to her mother about the incident. A complaint was lodged with the police and an FIR was registered. The man was arrested and subsequently, the trial court sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that there was no reason to interfere with the conviction and the sentence passed by the trial court. The court upheld the life sentence imposed by the trial court on the man and dismissed the appeal.

