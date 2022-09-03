Madras High Court confirms life sentence for murder

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Madurai on a man for killing his wife in 2012. The IV Additional District and Sessions court in Madurai had sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2018.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Muthupandi of Madurai district. He challenged the trial court judgment that sentenced him to life imprisonment. The trial court convicted him for murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence.

The case of the prosecution is that the appellant and the deceased Kanaga fell in love with each other. They eloped and got married. The couple had three children. They worked at a brick kiln owned by Mohanraj in Panaiyur village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Muthupandi developed intimacy with Thangam alias Thangaselivi which was resented by Kanaga. When Muthupandi started living with Thangam, Kanaga along with her children returned to her mother’s house in Ayyankovilpatti.

Later, Kanaga told her mother that she was going to Panaiyur to question her husband over his activities. Since Kanaga did not return home even after five days, her mother lodged a complaint.

On inquiry, Mohanraj said that he had seen Muthupandi and Kanaga quarrelling. He said he shouted at them and thereafter, he did not know what happened to Kanaga. While the police were searching for Kanaga, Muthupandi surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer.

He gave a confession statement that after his first wife left him he married Kanaga and later he married Thangam. He said that following a quarrel, he punched Kanaga on her throat. She fell down on the ground. When he examined her she was dead. Later, he and Thangam buried the body of Kanaga, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the prosecution had adduced clinching evidence to show that the dead body was discovered only based on the showing of the place by the appellant. The judges said that they had no reason to hold that the prosecution had not proved the motive and dismissed the appeal. Earlier, the trial court had acquitted Thangam from the charge of causing disappearance of evidence of offence.

EOM