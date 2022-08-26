Madras High Court confirms life sentence for amicicide 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Tiruchi for murdering his friend in 2008. After murdering his friend, the man sold the victim’s gold ornaments and went on a spending spree in Puducherry using his credit and debit cards.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Saravanan in 2019. The Additional Sessions Court in Tiruchi in 2012 sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering his friend Rajan of Perambalur district. Rajan was working as an AC mechanic in Kuwait. He had come to India to attend the wedding of his younger brother Aranganathan, who was also working in Kuwait.

On October 21, 2008, Rajan borrowed the car of his brother-in-law to distribute wedding invitation cards to his friends in Tiruchi and to receive his younger brother who was to arrive at Tiruchi airport on October 22. He met his friends Vinothkumar and Saravanan and had lunch with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case of the prosecution is that after having lunch, Vinothkumar left for his village. Later, when Rajan did not come to the airport to pick up his brother, the family members searched for him and found the car abandoned near Pettavaithalai canal. The body of Rajan was found in a coconut grove with cut injuries all over the body.

Rajan’s gold ornaments, watch, and debit and credit cards were missing. Saravanan, after murdering his friend, took his belongings, sold them and went on a spending spree in Puducherry. He stayed in a luxury hotel. Subsequently, the appellant was traced and arrested by the police.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the murder was not witnessed by anyone. The entire case of the prosecution rests on the circumstantial evidence. There were prosecution witnesses, who saw the victim along with the appellant at different places at different points of time.

In any criminal case which rested on circumstantial evidence there should be a chain of events linked to each other stronger and giving no room for the possibility of any other theory. Considering the chain of events in this case, strongly backed by oral and documentary evidence for having misused the debit and credit cards of a dead person and for having impersonated the victim, the possibility of any other theory for the murder did not exist, the judges said.