Madras High Court commutes death sentence 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has commuted the death sentence imposed on history sheeter ‘Kattai Raja’ by the Additional Sessions Court, Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district to life imprisonment. He was convicted for murdering a man in 2013.

The court was hearing a referred trial. The trial court had imposed death sentence on ‘Kattai Raja’ and imposed life sentence on two of his accomplices Arumugam and Selvam for murdering one S. Senthilnathan following a dispute over financial transactions in 2013.

Two other accused in the case Mariappan and Manoharan died during the pendency of the trial in the murder case. The police said that there were 11 murder cases registered against ‘Kattai Raja’.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the case does not fall within the ambit of the rarest of rare cases. The court commuted the death sentence imposed on ‘Kattai Raja’ to life imprisonment and confirmed the life sentence imposed on Arumugam and Selvam.