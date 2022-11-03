Madras High Court closes plea to protect palm trees

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 03, 2022 21:28 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has closed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to protect palm trees in Ramanathapuram district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Periyasamy of Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, who said the people in his village were dependent on palm trees for its products like panankarkandu, panaivellam and padhaneer, which had medicinal values. However, some antisocial elements were involved in cutting palm trees, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate steps to protect them.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Mahadevan took note of the State’s submission that appropriate action had been initiated in this regard, and closed the petition.

