Madras High Court closes contempt petition on AIIMS hospital

October 16, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday closed a contempt petition pertaining to the construction of AIIMS hospital at Thoppur in Madurai.

The petition filed in 2022 by K. K. Ramesh of Madurai was listed under the caption ‘for maintainability’.

The contempt petition filed by Mr. Ramesh sought a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction of AIIMS hospital. He said the High Court in 2021 had observed that it expected the Union government to establish AIIMS hospital in Madurai within 36 months.

A Division Bench comprising Justices S. M. Subramaniam and B. Pugalendhi observed that the contempt petition was posted under the caption ‘for maintainability’ in view of the fact that even before the expiry of the time limit granted by the court, the contempt petition was filed.

The court took note of the Centre’s submission that a tender had already been floated for the construction and of the petitioner’s submission that he had filed a petition before the Supreme Court pertaining to the issue. The court observed that it was not inclined to entertain the contempt proceedings since the petitioner had already approached the Supreme Court. The court closed the contempt petition.

