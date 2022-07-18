Madras High Court: Cannot interfere with government’s decision to establish refugee camp 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the decision taken by the State government to establish a refugee camp on the land earlier earmarked for an additional mofussil bus stand in Karur district was a policy decision and the court cannot interdict.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha said that it was a humanitarian issue. Considering that there were a number of government orders issued by the State with regard to the use of the land, the court suggested that it would be better if a fresh G.O. was passed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Kumaresan of Karur district. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from establishing a Sri Lankan refugee camp in Thoranakkalpatti on the land that was earlier earmarked for an additional mofussil bus stand in the district.

The petitioner said that a G.O. was issued in 2013 to fulfil the long pending demand of the people of Karur district to establish a new bus stand. However, due to litigation, the State took a decision to construct an additional mofussil bus stand to avoid congestion in Karur district. A G.O. was issued in 2021.

The project cost for the construction of the additional mofussil bus stand was estimated to be around Rs 40 crore as per DPR study. Under these circumstances, the government has now decided to establish a refugee camp. It has been decided to construct houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees at Thoranakkalpatti village, he said.

These lands have already been allotted for the construction of the additional moffusil bus stand, the petitioner said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from establishing the refugee camp at Thoranakkalpatti village. The hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.