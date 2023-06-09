Madras High Court bids farewell to Justice Tharani

June 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Madras High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice R. Tharani. The customary farewell to the judge was held at the Madurai Bench.

Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and other judges at the Principal seat joined the farewell event through video conference. Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram hailed the contributions made by Justice Tharani. The AG listed out the significant judgments pronounced by the judge and said that the judge had carried out her duties with judicial conscience and impartiality.

A native of Paramankurichi in Thoothukudi district, Justice Tharani enrolled as an advocate in 1986. She entered the judicial services in 1991 and served in various districts. She was posted as Madurai Principal District Judge in 2016. She was elevated as judge of the Madras High Court in 2017.

Justice Tharani had disposed of 19,401 cases during her tenure as a High Court judge. Sitting as a Single Bench, she disposed of 14,386 cases and sitting in Division Bench, she disposed of 5.105 cases, the AG said.

In her farewell address, Justice Tharani said, “We are aware that ignorance of law is not an excuse. But, unfortunately, the public are ignorant of the law. The Indian Penal Code, the Evidence Act and Motor Vehicles Act should be included in school curriculum.”

Granting interim relief would not solve any issue. People would repose faith in judiciary only when the entire issue was settled. The Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) should be amended with regard to execution proceedings.

“With the introduction of e-courts system, we can easily verify the stage of cases. A system to verify whether any litigation is pending regarding a particular property need to be introduced so that a person who wants to purchase a property can verify whether there is any litigation,” she said.

Every day we see minors riding motorcycles. They should be educated about the road rules, Motor Vehicles Act and first aid. She thanked the Chief Justice for consenting to hold the farewell in Madurai. She thanked High Court judges, advocates, Registry, court staff, office staff and her family members for their support.

