Madras High Court bids farewell to Justice Krishnavalli

The Madras High Court on Monday bid farewell to Justice T. Krishnavalli. For the first time, the customary farewell to a High Court judge was held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and other judges at the Madurai Bench participated in person, while the judges at the Principal seat in Chennai joined the farewell event through the virtual mode.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said that this was the first time a farewell function was permitted to be held outside the Principal Seat. The A-G hailed the contributions made by Justice Krishnavalli and listed out a few significant judgments pronounced by the judge.

Justice Krishnavalli has disposed of 10,207 cases in her tenure as a High Court Judge. As a Single Judge, she disposed of 5,226 cases and sitting in Division Bench, she disposed of 4,981 cases, the A-G said.

A native of Tirunelveli, Justice Krishnavalli completed her law degree from the Madurai Law College in 1985. She then entered judicial services in 1991 and served in various districts. In 2017, she was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court.

In her farewell address, Justice Krishnavalli thanked High Court judges, advocates, Registry, court staff, office staff and her family members for their support. Earlier in the day, advocates wished her a peaceful retirement life. She has completed 30 years of judicial service.