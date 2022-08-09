Madurai

Madras High Court appoints administrator to conduct Bishop, Church Council election

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 09, 2022 20:40 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:40 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has appointed a retired High Court judge as the administrator to conduct the election of the Bishop and the Church Council of the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy appointed retired High Court judge Justice M. Paul Vasanthakumar as the administrator and directed the immediate take over of the entire administration of the church including the educational institutions, homes and orphanages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The meetings of the Church Council shall be held under the supervision of the administrator. If there are any conflicting opinions, the administrator shall find out what is good for the institution and take appropriate decisions and the decisions shall be binding, the judges said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The judges directed the administrator to conduct the election for the post of Bishop and the Church Council and put the newly elected office bearers in office including the Bishop as and when the election is over.

The administrator could appoint one or more secretarial staff to assist in the administration. The staff shall act only as per the direction of the administrator and shall function till the administrator demit office after the election, the judges said.

The administrator shall have all the powers to effectively implement the directions pursuant to the order of the court and he is permitted to approach the court for suitable direction, in case of any doubt, the judges said while disposing of a batch of contempt appeals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...