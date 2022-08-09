Madras High Court appoints administrator to conduct Bishop, Church Council election

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has appointed a retired High Court judge as the administrator to conduct the election of the Bishop and the Church Council of the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy appointed retired High Court judge Justice M. Paul Vasanthakumar as the administrator and directed the immediate take over of the entire administration of the church including the educational institutions, homes and orphanages.

The meetings of the Church Council shall be held under the supervision of the administrator. If there are any conflicting opinions, the administrator shall find out what is good for the institution and take appropriate decisions and the decisions shall be binding, the judges said.

The judges directed the administrator to conduct the election for the post of Bishop and the Church Council and put the newly elected office bearers in office including the Bishop as and when the election is over.

The administrator could appoint one or more secretarial staff to assist in the administration. The staff shall act only as per the direction of the administrator and shall function till the administrator demit office after the election, the judges said.

The administrator shall have all the powers to effectively implement the directions pursuant to the order of the court and he is permitted to approach the court for suitable direction, in case of any doubt, the judges said while disposing of a batch of contempt appeals.