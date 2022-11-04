Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice felicitated

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 04, 2022 23:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Raja

Legal profession has become competitive and young advocates should equip themselves, said Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja. He advised the advocates to read a lot of books.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was felicitated by the office-bearers of the bar associations at the High Court Bench on Friday.

Hailing from Thenur in Madurai district, he took charge as the Acting Chief Justice in September. High Court judges, advocates, Registrars and court staff attended the event.

This was his first visit to the Madurai Bench after assuming office as the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 3 and November 4, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Mahadevan heard public interest litigation petitions, habeas corpus petitions, appeals, encroachments and service-related matters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app