Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice felicitated

Legal profession has become competitive and young advocates should equip themselves, said Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja. He advised the advocates to read a lot of books.

He was felicitated by the office-bearers of the bar associations at the High Court Bench on Friday.

Hailing from Thenur in Madurai district, he took charge as the Acting Chief Justice in September. High Court judges, advocates, Registrars and court staff attended the event.

This was his first visit to the Madurai Bench after assuming office as the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice.

On November 3 and November 4, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Mahadevan heard public interest litigation petitions, habeas corpus petitions, appeals, encroachments and service-related matters.