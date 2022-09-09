Madras High Court acquits man in murder case

Prosecution had not proved the case against convict beyond a reasonable doubt, say judges

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted a man in a murder case after holding that the prosecution had not proved the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. The trial court had convicted him for murder.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Subburam of Virudhunagar district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional District and Sessions court in Srivilliputhur in 2019 for murdering a man over previous enmity.

The case of the prosecution was that the deceased Nagaraj had a family dispute with the Mr. Subburam. There were repeated quarrels between them. The appellant had a motive to do away with Nagaraj, it was said.

In 2014, Nagaraj was returning from Sivakasi. He got down at Thulukankurichi bus stop and was walking near a tea shop. The appellant is said to have been waiting at the spot and on seeing Nagaraj, he attacked him. Later, Nagaraj died of the injuries.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh took note of the fact that the son of the deceased, a prosecution witness, had contradicted himself with regard to the attack on Nagaraj. He had stated that two male known persons had attacked his father. Later he said only the appellant had attacked.

“The change in the stand taken by the son of the deceased, particularly, considering the existing family dispute between the parties, also gives a clear impression that there is suppression of the origin of the prosecution case. It is now well settled that the case of the prosecution will fail if there is suppression.

“The court is not able to hold that the prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt merely based on the serology report without there being any other solid material against the accused,” the judges said and set aside the life sentence imposed on him by the trial court.