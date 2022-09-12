Madras High Court acquits man from Virudhunagar district in murder case

Court says prosecution failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted a man from Virudhunagar district in a murder case as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The Sessions Court in Srivilliputhur had convicted him of killing his nephew.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh was hearing the appeal preferred by Seeman, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in 2019. The co-accused, Esakkimuthu, died during the pendency of the appeal.

The case of the prosecution is that Seeman and Esakkimuthu were workers at a construction site. The deceased, Murugan, the nephew of Seeman, was in a relationship with a girl.

When marriage between them was proposed, Seeman objected to it stating that Murugan was an alcoholic and he did not have a permanent job. The marriage proposal did not go through, and it strained the relationship between Murugan and Seeman.

In 2016, Murugan was allegedly attacked by Seeman and Esakkimuthu near a construction site. The injured was rushed to a government hospital and later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The trial court convicted the appellant for the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. The judgment was challenged by Seeman.

The Division Bench observed that there was an apparent contradiction between the ocular evidence and the medical evidence on the manner in which the injuries were sustained by the deceased. The court had to necessarily come to the conclusion that the prosecution failed to prove the case against the appellant beyond reasonable doubt, the judges said, and acquitted Seeman of the murder charge.