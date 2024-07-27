Madras High Court ACJ inaugurates four new courts in Virudhunagar district

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar on Friday inaugurated four courts in Virudhunagar district in the presence of Law Minister S. Regupathy and other sitting Madras High Court judges.

The ACJ inaugurated Additional District Court at Aruppukottai and via video-conference Sub Court at Rajapalayam, District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court at Watrap and District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court at Kariapatti.

Addressing the gathering, Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar said that with the inauguration of the four courts, there were 36 courts functioning in Virudhunagar district. Steps were being taken to open new courts and court complexes. In Tamil Nadu 85% of district courts were functioning in their own buildings, 10% in government buildings and 5% in rented premises. The opening of new courts will ease the burden on the existing courts, he said.

He said that priority should be given to disposing of the long pending cases. Only then will people’s faith in the judiciary increase. Focus should be on swift disposal of cases. The senior advocates should guide the junior advocates and show them the right path. Alternative dispute resolution should be explored, he said.

The ACJ said that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had recorded an impressive disposal rate. He told the advocates that their request for additional infrastructure at the courts in the district will be looked into.

Law Minister S. Regupathy called it a significant day as at the same time four new courts were being inaugurated. He said that taking into account the welfare of the people and the advocates and to ensure that justice is rendered swiftly and without any delay or hassles new courts were being opened.

He said that infrastructure was being improved in courts and court proceedings were conducted through video conference. There is awareness among the people and there is a need to set up additional and special courts to tackle various issues. He added that the Madras High Court had shown swift disposal of cases.

Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Suresh Kumar said that the State government and the High Court had taken the decision to open new courts taking into account the needs of the litigants and the advocates.

Madras High Court Judges Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira, Justice B. Pugalendhi, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan, Justice C. Saravanan, Justice G. Arul Murugan and Justice K. Rajasekar, Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Jeyakumar, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Breetha, office bearers of the bar associations, advocate and court staff were present.