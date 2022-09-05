Madras HC upholds life sentence imposed on man for sexually assaulting 2-yr-old daughter

Upholding the life sentence imposed on a man for sexually assaulting his two-year-old daughter in 2015, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed: “POCSO Act was enacted to save our children and to ensure a safe society for them. But little would have been thought about the father committing such a crime against his own child”.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the man against the Theni Mahila court judgment. The trial court in 2018 convicted the man under Section 6 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. The man had married for the third time following the demise of his first and second wives. The child was born to him and his third wife.

The appellant had threatened his wife with dire consequences after she confronted him when he she spotted him sexually abusing the baby. Later, the child was taken to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital and was admitted as an in-patient. The appellant was booked for offences under POCSO Act. The trial court found him guilty and imposed a life sentence on him. Challenging the same, he preferred the appeal in 2019.

Expressing shock, a Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that a father, who is expected to protect his child, had behaved in an abnormal manner.

The court observed that the provisions of POCSO Act and punishments thereon are very stringent. It is true that despite these provisions, the sexual offences against the children keep growing day-by-day in an alarming manner. The entire legal system has ensured systematic and professional approach towards such offences. The court upheld the life sentence imposed by the trial court and dismissed the appeal.