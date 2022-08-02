Madurai

Madras HC grants permission to BJP to conduct padayatra in Virudhunagar

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI August 02, 2022 21:26 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:26 IST

Disposing of an appeal preferred by the State against a Single Bench order that granted permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a padayatra in Virudhunagar district, a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted permission to BJP to conduct the padayatra on August 6 with certain conditions.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy permitted a total of 300 BJP party functionaries to take part in the padayatra for a total of two kms in the district. The BJP had planned to conduct the padayatra urging the State government to establish a Textile Park in the district. The party members said the Central government had allocated funds for the same.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The State had preferred the appeal against a Single Bench order of the court that granted permission to the party to conduct the padayatra. The Single Bench had observed that the right of the people to hold demonstration and padayatra cannot be curtailed as long as the same is not violent or destructive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...