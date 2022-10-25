Madras HC confirms life term for man for killing sister

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 25, 2022 19:36 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Thoothukudi on a man for killing his sister due to a property dispute in 2014.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Thomas, who challenged the judgment of the Principal Sessions Court, Thoothukudi, which sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2019.

The case of the prosecution is that Thomas frequently quarrelled with his father over settlement of family property. His sister was also seeking her share of the property. In 2014, following a quarrel over sale of cattle belonging to the family, Thomas attacked his sister with a billhook, which resulted in her death.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh upheld the life sentence imposed by the trial court. The trial court had properly appreciated the materials available on record and rendered cogent findings while convicting and sentencing the appellant. The court did not find any ground to interfere with the judgment, the judges observed.

