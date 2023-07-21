July 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The fifth edition of the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (Maditssia) Indexpo Trade Fair 2023 commenced at the Ida Scudder auditorium here on Friday.

The expo showcases state-of-the-art machinery from various sectors giving entrepreneurs a volley of opportunity to view and select high-quality machines for purchase or on loan.

The four-day expo, which ends on July 24, is expected to encourage neo-entrepreneurs and young budding businessmen to venture into entrepreneurship, said Maditssia president M.S. Sampath.

With the presence of the District Industries Centre, the visitors can be rest assured of guidance for establishing their ventures in southern Tamil Nadu, the organisers said and added that they have 225 stalls participating from different cities of Tamil Nadu and other States.

Velammal Group Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam inaugurated the Indexpo in the presence of DIC General Manager S Ganesan, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Regional Manager V. Navaneethakrishnan, Infra Project MD G. Shanmugavel among other captains of the industry at the grand inaugural function.

A few of the participants, who have put up stalls, were hopeful of making new deals and expected to cash in on the expo. With the robust growth and rising demands in various segments, they are excited to register higher volumes of business from the expo. Stalls displaying equipment for agro industry, packaging machinery, electrical transformers, auto parts and construction industry equipment are not only competitive in pricing, but also superior in technology, they added.

The entry is free and the exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. till Monday.