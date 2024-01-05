MADITSSIA’s grand wedding expo begins in Madurai

January 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) is organising its second ‘Grand Wedding Expo’ at the Tamukkam Convention Centre here.

The exhibition has been planned for 3 days from January 5 to 7. L. Madhubalan, Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, inaugurated the expo and visited the stalls on Friday.

The expo managed to gather a holistic variety of businesses who offer all kinds of products and services for weddings. Around 75 stalls were set up by entrepreneurs from the wedding industry, including matrimonial stalls, wedding venue providers, bridal wear, bridal jewellers and make-up artistes, wedding photographers and even home utensils and furniture stalls.

“This expo is not just consumer focused. It is also an opening for manufacturers to witness the potential in the wedding industry and encourage its development so that the businesses relying upon it would improve simultaneously.” said RM Lakshmi Narayanan, President of MADITSSIA, while addressing the gathering.

“We are expecting a minimum of 20,000 visitors for the exhibition. While the general public would largely visit the expo, people with weddings around the corner and investors looking to form a business from the industries would also make a fair share of visitors.” stated S. Bharathi, Chairman of the Grand Wedding Expo.

Further, Eye Net Fashion Academy has planned for three workshops to be conducted on each day of the expo from 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. “Through the workshops we aim to create awareness of the myriad job opportunities available in the fashion designing arena and give people a hands-on exposure to the craft,” said S. Kubendra Rajan, Proprietor of Eye-Net Fashion Academy.

