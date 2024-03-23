GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MADITSSIA urges ECI to reconsider guidelines on seizure of properties from public

March 23, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president RM Lakshmi Narayanan has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to relax and reconsider the guidelines on seizure of properties from general public.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, he said that the ECI had instructed the officials on poll duty to seize cash and other items with the good intention of conducting the general elections in a free and fair manner.

However, seizure of cash from small businesses by the Flying Squad Teams at multiple locations had crippled businesses badly.

The officials should be directed to verify and after they were duly convinced, the cash be returned forthwith. Citing the Model Code of Conduct, the officials maintained that they would return the cash and other valuables only after the MCC was lifted, which means, the traders had to wait for 45 to 60 days.

The ECI should understand that a majority of the traders dealt with cash for procurement of raw materials and also collected sales receipts from its customers by cash. They remitted the sums in banks only at the end of the collection process.

The FST officials should also understand the plight of the tiny vendors and on proper explanation, they should be given the powers to release the money or other valuables immediately, he appealed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.