MADITSSIA urges ECI to reconsider guidelines on seizure of properties from public

March 23, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president RM Lakshmi Narayanan has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to relax and reconsider the guidelines on seizure of properties from general public.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, he said that the ECI had instructed the officials on poll duty to seize cash and other items with the good intention of conducting the general elections in a free and fair manner.

However, seizure of cash from small businesses by the Flying Squad Teams at multiple locations had crippled businesses badly.

The officials should be directed to verify and after they were duly convinced, the cash be returned forthwith. Citing the Model Code of Conduct, the officials maintained that they would return the cash and other valuables only after the MCC was lifted, which means, the traders had to wait for 45 to 60 days.

The ECI should understand that a majority of the traders dealt with cash for procurement of raw materials and also collected sales receipts from its customers by cash. They remitted the sums in banks only at the end of the collection process.

The FST officials should also understand the plight of the tiny vendors and on proper explanation, they should be given the powers to release the money or other valuables immediately, he appealed.