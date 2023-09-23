Maditssia to support MSME hunger strike urging government to reduce electricity tariff

September 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (Maditssia) has decided to associate with and support Tamil Nadu Industrial Power Consumers Federation which has announced that it will go on a strike on September 25, urging the State government to reduce the electricity tariff.

In a press statement issued by Maditssia President R.M. Lakshminarayanan, he said that the Micro and Small Industries across the southern districts had urged the State to reduce the electricity tariff as the MSMEs were affected by the revised tariff. However, the government had not considered the requests.

Therefore, the MSME units across the southern districts have decided to go on a one-day shutdown and hunger strike on September 25. They urged the State government to fulfil their five demands that included withdrawal of peak hour charges for LT power consumers, cancel rooftop solar network charges and cancel the multi-year tariff and refrain from raising the electricity tariff for two years.

