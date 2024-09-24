MADITSSIA to organise three-day mini ideal home exhibition

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) will be conducting a mini ideal home exhibition at MADITSSIA hall from September 27 to 29.

At a press meet held here on Tuesday, the event organisers said the exhibition would have 75 stalls showcasing products such as kitchenware, food products, furniture, readymade garments, textile products, leather products, two-wheeler coverings and other types of home appliances.

R.M. Lakshminarayanan, president, MADDITSIA, said free medical camps to test blood pressure, blood glucose level, weight, height, Bone Mineral Density (BMD), haemoglobin level, calcium and uric acid levels would be arranged, and medicines would also be sold at concession.

Daily prizes and mega bumper prizes like kitchen appliances, sofa, mattresses, cots and dining tables would be presented to lucky draw winners, expo chairman M. Ramasamy said, adding that the exhibition would be open to public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all three days.