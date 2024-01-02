MADITSSIA to conduct wedding expo for three days in Madurai

January 02, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The MADITSSIA would organise a three-day wedding expo in Tamukum Convention Centre from January 5 to 7, said the expo chairman S. Bharathi and MADITSSIA president Rm Lakshminarayanan here on Tuesday.

The second edition of the expo reflected the growing interest and demand in the wedding industry, he said. The one-stop-shop for all wedding needs would be informative and various stakeholders in the industry are participating.

The expo would showcase the latest trends in wedding planning and also bring together a diverse range of vendors, designers, and service providers under one roof. This can be particularly beneficial for visitors who look for inspiration, ideas and reliable professionals to make their wedding dreams a reality.

As the wedding industry is rebounding after the challenges posed by the pandemic, this event could symbolise a positive and celebratory moment for the community.

It provides an opportunity for businesses and individuals in the wedding industry to reconnect with clients and showcase their resilience and adaptability.

About 75 stalls would be displaying their products, which include wedding cards, caterers, orchestra troupes, return gifts for visitors, shamiana contract firms, bridal make-up artistes, honeymoon packages to different destinations and others. The organisers are also conducting workshops on fabric painting, bridal makeup and saree pre-pleating and draping of different styles.