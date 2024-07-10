MADITSSIA to conduct series of events as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) will be hosting a series of events on July 13 and 14 as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, MADITSSIA officer bearers said that on July 13 there will be glden jubilee celebrations followed by award presentation that include awards for manufacturing companies sponsored by Visveswaraya, awards for service industry companies by TVS Mobility, awards for women entrepreneurs by Sakthi Masala and an awards ceremony for innovative companies sponsored by MAFOI. The event will be held at AKNK Palace in Kallandiri from 4 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., they said.

The organisers said that on July 14, MADICON 2024 Entrepreneurs Conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The entry fee for the conference on July 14 was ₹1,200 and for college students ₹600. The event will feature lectures by guests, they said.

The office bearers: MADITSSIA President Rm. Lakshminarayanan, Honorary Secretary A. Kodeeswaran, Chairman of MADICON Conference A. Jegapathirajan, Chairman of Golden Anniversary J. Mohamed Yasik and Chairman of Aimo Award Ceremony K. Rajamurugan spoke about the arrangements being made for MADITSSIA’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

