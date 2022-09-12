MADITSSIA opposes move to hike power tariff

‘It’s unacceptable to increase tariff to compensate for Tangedco’s losses’

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 12, 2022 20:58 IST

With the hike in power tariff that came into effect two days ago, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) on Monday condemned the move and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to withdraw it.

A statement from the association said that Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) had given its nod to Tangedco to implement its proposal like a “dictator” despite many industrial associations such as MADTISSIA opposed the hike during the public hearing held in Madurai last month.

Its president M.S. Sampath charged that it was unacceptable for the State to hike the electricity tariff to compensate for the losses incurred by Tangedco instead of rectifying the root cause of it. They also condemned the hike in fixed charges and peak hour charges and the 6% increase in the tariff every year.

With rising prices of raw materials affecting everyone and while small scale industries were slowly getting back on their feet after the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the hike in electricity bill had only brought shockwaves among consumers.

In an attempt to protect the livelihood of lakhs of people, they demanded that Mr. Stalin withdraw the hike, the release added.

