MADITSSIA holds condolence meeting for its former president

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar speaking at the condolence meeting of former president of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association K.R. Gnanasambandan in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president KR Gnanasambandan was a crusader of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Monday.

He was speaking at the condolence meeting held in the memory of Mr Gnanasambandan who had passed away recently.

“His passing away is a big loss to the people of Madurai. Mr Gnanasambandan had extensively contributed to the growth of MADITSSIA,” said the Collector and added that he took special interest in improving the future of nano enterprises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector noted that Mr Gnanasambandan was instrumental in the formation of Vilachery Toy Cluster, which was a dream project for him and his team.

MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath fondly called him “KRG” and remembered him for his timely help during lockdowns in running businesses.

N. Jegatheesan, president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke of their working relationship that lasted 30 long years.

Over 50 representatives from various trade associations from Madurai and Dindigul took part in the meeting. Many remembered his keen interest in many business-related issues and schemes and how he was a guide and consultant to many aspiring businesspersons.

Many recalled his passion for Tamil language and his way of explaining topics with precision.