Madurai

MADITSSIA hails schemes for MSMEs

Madurai

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) welcomed the schemes announced in the budget, presented in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday, to leverage the growth of micro small and medium industries in the State.

MADITSSIA President B. Muruganantham said that the increase of interest subvention from 2% to 5% for MSMEs will benefit the sector to a great extent.

“In the budget, ₹100 crore has been allocated for the development of new entrepreneurs. This will also definitely help in the growth of micro industries and create more number of young entrepreneurs,” he said.

He welcomed the announcement that the registration charges for MSMEs will be reduced from 1% to 0.25%. “Though we have been stressing to repeal registration charges, this announcement will provide some relief to the businesses,” he said.

But, other demands, including providing relief from ‘inspector raj’ and providing subsidies for imports, had not been addressed, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 10:49:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/maditssia-hails-schemes-for-msmes/article30824232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY