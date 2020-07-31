MADITSSIA flays extension of lockdown

Madurai

31 July 2020

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) has raised objections to the extension of the lockdown by another month.

Association president B. Muruganandam in a press release issued here on Thursday said that since March-end all industrial activity has been shut. This had ruined not just the industries, but all stakeholders including the workforce.

The announcement by the government on the extension of the lockdown, without consulting the stakeholders, had come as a rude shock. At a time, when the Central government had given some guidelines for relaxation of the lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government’s order appeared to be totally contrary, he said.

The economy was shattered and the revenue of MSME’s was affected. Without allowing public transport to function, MSMEs which were already in doldrums, cannot keep their units open. “How will workers come from home to the factories? Only those who have access to private vehicles will be able to commute. It will be an uphill task for many daily wage earners to come to work,” he said.

The e-pass system should be dropped as it was detrimental to the industry. Common man, who had genuine issues to travel from one point to another had difficulties in getting e-pass, while those with influence and in power, travelled without any difficulty. Thus, the purpose of issuance of e-pass was defeated. Hence, the government should follow the guidelines of the Centre, which had scrapped e-pass for intra-State and inter-State, Mr. Muruganandam pointed out.

The government, instead of forcing people to remain indoors, should permit them to move around, which alone would help revive the economy, the release added.