ADVERTISEMENT

MADITSSIA celebrates 50th anniversary

Published - July 13, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

To mark MADITSSIA’s 50th year, a book being released at an event held in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

ADVERTISEMENT

New business models must be developed by the existing entrepreneurs according to changing and evolving trend, said, Sivarajah Ramanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission.  

Speaking at the Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA’s) 50th anniversary celebration here on Saturday, Mr. Ramanathan, said, starting from the period of industrial revolution, the trend has transformed now to micro industries.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unless we get along with the evolving technologies and market, we cannot grow to the expected level,” he added. He asked members of the MADITSSIA to work towards encouraging new entrepreneurs to develop and introduce new technologies to the market.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

P. L. Sreedevi, Southern Regional Head, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, during her speech, said, 50 years of any organisation was a remarkable achievement in the journey of that organisation.

 “Five decades of success is also the success of being instrumental in bringing more than thousands of startups,” she added.  

Lakshminarayanan, president of MADITSSIA, presiding over the event, said, it was a proud moment of all the office bearers, workers and staff of the association in celebrating 50 years success. 

Chief Guest of the event S. Madumathi, Managing Director, TANSIDCO, presented the awards- Viveswaraya award 2023 – Sakthi Masala Women Entrepreneur award 2023, TVS mobility service industry award 2023 and MAFOI startup industry award 2023 to entrepreneurs recognising their performance. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US