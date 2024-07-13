GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MADITSSIA celebrates 50th anniversary

Published - July 13, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
To mark MADITSSIA’s 50th year, a book being released at an event held in Madurai on Saturday.

To mark MADITSSIA’s 50th year, a book being released at an event held in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

New business models must be developed by the existing entrepreneurs according to changing and evolving trend, said, Sivarajah Ramanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission.  

Speaking at the Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA’s) 50th anniversary celebration here on Saturday, Mr. Ramanathan, said, starting from the period of industrial revolution, the trend has transformed now to micro industries.  

“Unless we get along with the evolving technologies and market, we cannot grow to the expected level,” he added. He asked members of the MADITSSIA to work towards encouraging new entrepreneurs to develop and introduce new technologies to the market.  

P. L. Sreedevi, Southern Regional Head, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, during her speech, said, 50 years of any organisation was a remarkable achievement in the journey of that organisation.

 “Five decades of success is also the success of being instrumental in bringing more than thousands of startups,” she added.  

Lakshminarayanan, president of MADITSSIA, presiding over the event, said, it was a proud moment of all the office bearers, workers and staff of the association in celebrating 50 years success. 

Chief Guest of the event S. Madumathi, Managing Director, TANSIDCO, presented the awards- Viveswaraya award 2023 – Sakthi Masala Women Entrepreneur award 2023, TVS mobility service industry award 2023 and MAFOI startup industry award 2023 to entrepreneurs recognising their performance. 

