MADITSIA organises millet vision and mission

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) business information centre organised a millet awareness meeting -- ‘Millet Vision and Mission’ -- here on Friday for entrepreneurs who aim to establish their market with millets.

“Millets have emerged popular in recent times due to some innovations after the declaration of last year as the millet year. Millets are superfoods and making them a value-added product will help thrive in the business,” the chief guest of the event, said A. Devibala of Aika Enterprises.

India’s contribution to the millet export has gone up tremendously. Asia as a whole contributes about 50% in the export of millet globally in that India exports 20%. “We believe that India will increase its export by 20% in the following years,” she added.

There are many schemes and loans provided by the State and Central governments to start and develop business with millets, she added.

She said that nearly 500 start-ups were started with the support of ₹66 crore provided by both the governments.

“Every millet has its individual quality and India has a lot of subsidies and land so it is possible for industries to flourish and succeed in it. Many are still not aware of incubation centres and tax benefits. Markets need many innovations like millet soaps and millet toners”, she added.

