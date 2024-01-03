‘Madhurakala Praveena’ title conferred on Revathi Sankaran

January 03, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Showering encomiums on the House of TVS for its sustained contribution towards arts and music in Madurai for over seven decades, former Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubrahmanian conferred ‘Madhurakala Praveena’ title on artiste Revathi Sankaran on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 72nd annual music festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, he said that the Sabha, which was founded by Ambujam Krishna in the 50s, has been playing a catalytic role equally for the musicians and rasikas since then.

Like Madurai, which is widely known for its Tamil literature from the Sangam era, the Samajam, established by the House of TVS, has been responsible for keeping the art form intact in this part of the State.

Though there were several Sabhas in Chennai, the Samajam in Madurai was seen equal to them in many ways since it has the stamp of goodwill from the TVS.

Praising Ms. Revathi Sankaran for her versatility and for radiating happiness through her concerts and programmes in televisions and radios, cinemas and live debates, the judge said that the younger generation should learn from such personalities and learn to be happy. It is a pride for artistes to receive ‘Madhurakala Praveena’ as it was not only a recognition, but an honour since it was from the House of TVS, he said.

Mridangam vidwan ‘Madurai’ K Thiagarajan was presented ‘Madhurakala Mani’ and another Mridangam vidwan R. Viswanathan was given cash award by the Samajam. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Thiagarajan, who is the Principal (in charge) of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam, thanked the Samajam for the recognition.

Samajam president Shobhana Ramachandhran presided. Secretary L Rajaram welcomed the gathering. Treasurer G. Sivaraman, secretary S. Venkatanarayan, executive committee members and others participated in the inaugural function. Ms. Revathi Sankaran presented a programme on the inaugural day.

