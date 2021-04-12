Madhava Rao laid to rest

12 April 2021 22:12 IST

Srivilliputtur

P.S.W. Madhava Rao, Congress candidate for Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency, who died on Sunday, was laid to rest here on Monday.

Rao died of viral pneumonia after he was admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Advertising

Advertising

AIADMK MLA, M. Chandra Prabha, former MP, P. Lingam, former MLAs, T .Ramasamy, V. Ponnupandi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary, K. Arjunan, were among those who paid their last respect.