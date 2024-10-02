ADVERTISEMENT

Madhagupatti gold heist case solved after three months

Published - October 02, 2024 10:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Sivaganga District Police have solved a three-month-old case of gold heist at a pawn broker shop at Madhugupatti here with the arrest of three persons from Kallakurichi district.

A special team of police led by Sivaganga Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. Amala Advin, went through large volumes of mobile phone call detail records in the vicinity on the day of the heist that was reported on June 8.

Besides, the team also went by the modus operandi of the crime.

The accused had made a hole on the rear side wall to gain entry into the pawn broker shop near Madhagupatti bus stand on Thachamputhupatti Road and laid their hands of 300 sovereigns of gold and ₹10 lakh cash.

After eliminating several such modus operandi accused across the State, the police had followed the suspects for some days and found that they were flush with cash.

When interrogated, the accused had reportedly confessed to the crime.

The police arrested the accused identified as Pandian (33), Palani (45) and Velayutham (46). Further investigation is underway.

